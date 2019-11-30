Egy Maulana gives classy response to Singapore starlet on Instagram post SEA Games 2019 incident

The 2019 SEA Games football tournament has already begun. Indonesia and Singapore clashed in the same on November 28, resulting in a win for the former. However, the match saw an incident involving Singapore’s Zulqarnaen Suzliman and Indonesia’s Egy Maulana Vikri. The two have now made up via Instagram.

Singapore starlet Zulqarnaen Suzliman offered an apology to Indonesia’s Egy Maulana Vikri after their incident during the SEA Games 2019 Men’s Football group stage match. The Singapore defender told Egy that he had no intention of injuring him and that he hopes the Indonesian starlet forgives him for his actions.

“Greetings Egy, it’s me who kicked the ball at you, I have no intention to making you injured, I hope you forgive me and leave the incident at the match yesterday. Good luck and [keep] fighting!”

Meanwhile, the Indonesia starlet had a classy response ready, as he forgave his opponent and told him that he holds no grudge.

“Bro take it easy, for me no problem bro, that’s normal in football, after that we are friends again, calm down. I have no grudges and problems with you, good luck!”

Indonesia beat Singapore two-nil in their second group stage match to maintain their perfect run. Tim Garuda have won both their matches so far and are second in Group B standings with six points.

(Image courtesy: Zulqarnaenn, Instagram)