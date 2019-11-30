The 2019 SEA Games have endured a tough start, following several revelations regarding the lack of proper infrastructure an organizer’s ignorance. However, just when things had started looking bright for the Philippine-based games, a super typhoon warning has put the country and the games at risk.

As reported by Bloomberg, the Philippines could be hit by typhoon Kammuri next week, which in turn will also affect the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. The nation is said to be bracing for floods and landslides which could inflict severe damage as early as December 3.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council released a statement regarding the same: “There is the possibility of Kammuri intensifying into a super typhoon.”

Furthermore, Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty also reiterated the fears, while warning the nation of heavy downpour which may lead to flooding and landslides.

There also remains a possibility that the typhoon affects SEA Games 2019, set to officially begin from today, November 30. Several sports will be played in an outdoor venue and the organizing committee may decide to reschedule or suspend them for the safety of the athletes and the spectators.

The games will host their opening ceremony later today and will officially begin distributing medals from December 1.