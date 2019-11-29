SEA Games 2019: Opening Ceremony, schedule, live stream, when and where to watch, time, venue

The 2019 SEA Games will officially kick off on November 30 with an opening ceremony. The Philippines-based competition already has held several preliminary rounds of some sports, but the medal events will start from December 1. Here are all the details you need for the same.

The Southeast Asian Games 2019 will officially kick off from November 30 following an opening ceremony. The first day of the Games is reserved for the big-scale event, which will introduce the contingents to the fans. Several performers will also perform at the ceremony, including the likes of Christian Bautista and the TNT Boys.

When to watch the SEA Games 2019 Opening Ceremony?

The 2019 Southeast Asian Games, although already underway, will host their opening ceremony on November 30, 2019. The event will be held at the Philippine Arena, in Bocaue, Bulacan and will start at 7 PM local time (7 PM SGT)

Where to watch the SEA Games 2019 Opening Ceremony?

Here is a list of broadcasters for the 2019 edition of the games –

Brunei – Radio Televisyen Brunei, Kristal-Astro

Cambodia – Hang Meas

Indonesia – MNC Media, Kompas Granmedia Group

Laos – Laos National Radio and Television

Malaysia – Radio Televisyen Malaysia, Astro

Myanmar – Myanmar Radio and Television

Philippines – NEP Group, Radio Television Malacañang, ABS-CBN, TV5 Network, Nine Media Corporation, Bombo Radyo Philippines

Singapore – Mediacorp

Thailand – Television Pool of Thailand

Timor-Leste – RTTL

Vietnam – VTV