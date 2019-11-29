SEA Games 2019: Billiards full schedule, time table, where to watch, live stream in PDF

The South East Asian Games (SEA) 2019 are set to officially start on the 30th of November with the Opening Ceremony scheduled for that particular day. The Billiards event is set to start on 3rd December and will continue until the 10th of the month, in a rapid fire week of action.

The SEA Games 2019 Billiards event will feature the best male and female athletes from the ASEAN region battling it out across the dates mentioned above.

The events will be categorised into the various different “Billiard sports” divisions including Pool, English Billiards, Snooker, Cushion Carom etc. in the singles and doubles category for the duration of the SEA Games till we have our ultimate winner.

All the Billiards matches will take place at the Manila Hotel Tent in the Philippines. The entire schedule for the Boxing event has been shown below, taken from the official SEA Games 2019 website.