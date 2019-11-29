Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte orders all but three SEA Games 2019 events to be free for public

In a huge announcement regarding the Southeast Asian Games (SEA) 2019, Philippine SEA Games Organising Committee (PHISGOC) Chairman Alan Peter Cayetano has announced that all tickets for the event’s sports barring three namely football, basketball and volleyball, will be free for public viewing.

In addition, 10,000 free tickets will be distributed on the orders of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Upon instructions of the President, to make sure that all Filipinos who want to watch live and can be physically present sa Games, the organising committee has decided that all games na hindi pa soldout yung tickets ay io-open na po, libre na,” Cayetano said, per ABS CBN.

PHISGOC head & Speaker Alam Peter Cayetano says 10k free tickets will be given to the public

for the SEAGames closing ceremony & “few thousand tickets for LGUs hosting 4 SeaGames” except for volleyball, basketball & football of the PH team ⁦@ABSCBNNews⁩ ⁦@ANCALERTS⁩ pic.twitter.com/w58uccCjnF — sherrie ann torres (@sherieanntorres) November 29, 2019

PHISGOC chief operating officer (COO) Ramon Suzara revealed that for those people who had already purchased tickets that are now free, other benefits will be provided.

“We’ll put them in the best location because they bought the tickets already,” Suzara said.

Non-ticketed sports such as lawn ball, golf etc. will also be available to public viewing.