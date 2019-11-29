SEA Games 2019: Boxing full schedule, time table, where to watch, live stream in PDF

The South East Asian Games (SEA) 2019 are set to officially start on the 30th of November with the Opening Ceremony scheduled for that day. The Boxing event is set to start on 4th December and will continue until the 9th of the month, in a rapid fire week of action.

The SEA Games 2019 Boxing event will feature the best male and female athletes from the ASEAN region battling it out across the dates mentioned above.

The events will be categorised into the “Flyweight”, “Light flyweight”, “Bantamweight”, “Lightweight”, “Light Welterweight”, “Light heavyweight”, “Featherweight”, “Welterweight” and “Middleweight” divisions for the duration of the SEA Games till we have our ultimate winner.

All the Boxing matches will take place at the PICC Forum in the Philippines. The entire schedule for the Boxing event has been shown below, taken from the official SEA Games 2019 website.