Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte responds to corruption claims against PHISGOC Chairman – Report

The controversy surrounding the Southeast Asian Games (SEA) 2019 has seen Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte having to step in a lot more often than he would have liked. The latest concern? Corruption claims against the Chairman of the Philippine SEA Games Organization Committee (PHISGOC), Alan Peter Cayetano.

Duterte revealed that he doesn’t feel that Cayetano is involved in any corruption proceedings, and gave an explanation as to the poor organisation of the event to be held in Manila.

“Yes, he has to answer but I do not think that corruption is the – I am sure Cayetano is not involved in corrupton pero ‘yung ibang binigyan ng task, ‘yung POC (Philippine Olympic Committee) pati yung kay Bambol Tolentino (but those given tasks, like the POC and the one led by Bambol Tolentino),” Duterte said, with inputs from Rappler.

“I am not investigating Cayetano under it, I am just trying to find out. I think the money must have not been properly disbursed. I know Cayetano cannot handle everything, he has to delegate,” the President continued.

Duterte also went on to discuss Philippines Sports Commission Chairman Butch Ramirez.

“Ramirez has been with me since before, he used to be coach of Ateneo de Davao, wala akong ano sa kanya (I don’t have anything against him). I do not know if it is outright – lack of foresight,” he said.

“There is no sacred cow in this government. Those who transgress the law will be accountable.”