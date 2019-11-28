SEA Games 2019: Sepak Takraw full schedule, time table, where to watch, live stream in PDF

The South East Asian Games (SEA) 2019 are set to officially start on the 30th of November with the Opening Ceremony scheduled for that day. The Sepak Takraw event is set to start the very next day, 1st December and will continue until the 10th of the month.

The SEA Games 2019 Sepak Takraw event will feature the best male and female athletes from the ASEAN region battling it out across the dates mentioned above.

The events will be categorised into the “Hoop”, “Regu”, “Team Double” and “Team Regu” for the duration of the SEA Games till we have our ultimate winner.

All the Sepak Takraw events will take place at the Subic Gym in the Philippines. The entire schedule for the Sepak Takraw event has been shown below, taken from the official SEA Games 2019 website.

2019 SEA Games – Sepak Takraw – Schedule, Fixtures