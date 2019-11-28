“December 12, hold me accountable” – PHISGOC Chairman vows to take lie detector test to disprove scam rumours

The drama surrounding the organisation mess at the Southeast Asian Games (SEA) 2019 has left plenty to ponder, but the Chairman of the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) has now claimed to take responsibility for what has happened at the grand event.

PHISGOC Chairman Alan Peter Cayetano has made waves with his most recent statement about the organisation of the event, and has even promised to take a lie detector test to prove that rumours of a scam are false.

“That’s why in front of you, brothers and sisters, I’d like to tell you: December 12, hold me accountable. Hold the SEA Games organising committee [accountable] at hindi ako magtatago (and I won’t hide),” Cayetano said, per Rappler.

Rumours circulated that perhaps there were funds to be pocketed as Chairman of the PHISGOC, but Cayetano rubbished those claims and hit back at such reports.

“There’s news today saying Senator Lacson likened it to the Janet Napoles pork barrel scam. Senator Drilon also said the ‘cauldron of Cayetano.’ I’m willing to have a lie detector test done for all 3 of us. And I can look anyone in the eye and say I didn’t earn even a single cent from the SEA Games. We even had to shell out money because of what happened,” he was translated as saying.

The 30th SEA Games 2019 event will run from 30 November to 11 December.