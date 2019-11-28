5 countries with the most medals in SEA Games history

Not long to go now until the first medal at the 2019 SEA Games is handed out. The competition has already begun, albeit unofficially, with league games running across the day. As we wait for the first podium to be set, we take a look at the five best sides in the games’ history, based on medals collected.

#5 Singapore (3144 medals, 894 gold)

Singapore stands fifth in the SEA Games all-time medal tally, which is quite surprising. The Southeast Asian side has never managed to finish on top of the table in any edition of the games, something that both Vietnam and Myanmar (then Burma) have done.

Nevertheless, Singapore has gathered plenty of medals over the years and are the fifth side to cross the three-thousand mark in history. Their tally of three thousand one hundred and forty-four medals, which include eight hundred and ninety-four gold, is the fifth-best in the competition history.

#4 Philippines (3351 medals, 918 gold)

The host of the 2019 SEA Games, Philippines will be hoping to record just their second top-of-the-table finish in SEA Games history. The only other time this Southeast Asian nation finished with the most medals was back in 2005, when they themselves hosted the games.

Nevertheless, the Philippines have accumulated plenty of medals over the years, with their current tally standing at three thousand three hundred and fifty-one. With as many as five hundred and thirty medals up for grabs this year, the host nation will be feeling confident about cutting the gap at the top.

#3 Malaysia (4077 medals, 1248 gold)

Far ahead of the chasing pack but some way behind the leaders, Malaysia are out by their own in the middle of the SEA Games top five overall medal tally. With just under four thousand and one hundred medals, the Southeast Asian outfit is third on the table. They have, meanwhile, won one thousand two hundred and forty-eight gold medals.

Malaysia is the country to finish on top of the medal tally most recently, which they did in 2017. The competition was organized on their own turf, giving them a considerable advantage. The ASEAN nation was also the ‘winner’ of the first games of this century in 2001, which were also hosted by them.

Those two were the only editions in which Malaysia finished top of the medal tally.

#2 Indonesia (5041 medals, 1752 gold)

Only the second team to cross over the five thousand mark, Indonesia have been consistent performers at the SEA Games. The Southeast Asian nation was especially dominant during the early years of the games, as they won nine times in eleven attempts after the games were renamed in 1977.

Indonesia’s dominance has rescinded in recent years, with the contingent usually coming in the second or third place. They last finished top during the 2011 edition of the games, which were hosted on their home turf.

In the competition’s history, Indonesia have accumulated five thousand and forty-one medals. One thousand seven hundred and fifty-two of those have been gold.

#1 Thailand (5810 medals, 2162 gold)

The host of the first-ever SEA Games, then called the Southeast Asian Peninsular Games, Thailand are the table toppers when it comes to medals accumulated.

The ASEAN nation has hosted the competition six times in its history and is gearing up for a seventh in 2025. Not only have they finished top of the medal tally in all of their home tournaments, but they have also done so quite frequently away from home as well! In the competition’s history, Thailand has finished top thirteen times, collection a total of five thousand eight hundred and ten medals. Two thousand one hundred and sixty-two of which, have been gold.