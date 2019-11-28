Photos emerge of SEA Games 2019 athletes village facilities after early infrastructure criticism

The Southeast Asian Games (SEA) 2019 came in for some serious criticism after it became clear that the Philippines were struggling to have the infrastructure ready in time for the grand event. However, it appears that those fears may be easing slowly but steadily.

Following the rocky start, some positive news on the infrastructure front appears to be on its way, with photos emerging of the SEA Games 2019 athletes’ village in New Clark City and the venue looking rather swanky.

LOOK | The facilities at the Athletes’ Village in New Clark City for the 30th Southeast Asian Games | Photos courtesy of 2019 SEA Games official FB page#2019SEAGames #WeWinAsOne pic.twitter.com/mnMlZcftfA — Phil News Agency (@pnagovph) November 28, 2019

The organisers of the SEA Games event have been criticised by several ASEAN nations owing to their ill-preparedness for the tournament, but things might finally be falling into place.

Pressure from the nation’s top politicians might have something to do in this as well, with spokesperson for Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte launched a direct attack on the event’s organisers and the shabby job done by them.

“Of course the president doesn’t like that,” Salvador Panelo said per CNN.

“All those failures shouldn’t have happened; it could’ve been remedied easily, that is why the president is angry.”