SEA Games 2019: Sultan of Brunei’s nephew taken to hospital after allergic reaction to food

The 2019 SEA Games have been full of controversies and mishaps so far. Another such incident took place when Sultan of Brunei’s nephew, and football team member, Faiq Jefri Bolkiah was rushed to the hospital following an allergic reaction.

Sultan of Brunei’s nephew, Faiq Jefri Bolkiah, who is also a member of the Men’s Football team, was rushed to the Manila Doctor’s Hospital on Sunday, November 24, following an allergic reaction to peanuts. The youngster’s allergy kicked in after he ate a curry dish which included peanuts at the hotel he was staying. The team’s medical staff and the head coach confirmed the same to ABS-CBN News.

Following the incident, SEA Games 2019 executive chef, Bruce Lim, claimed that the organizers will take extra care to check the dietary restrictions of athletes participating, in order to avoid any future mishaps.

“We will try to contact their coaches, whoever coordinates with us, to find out their dietary restrictions. We just have to make sure we double-check it, triple-check it so that no one gets sick,” Lim said.

“I demand from the majority of the coordinators if there are allergens for the athletes, [tell us so] I can make sure that their food comes out correctly.

However, Brunei’s medical staff Faisal Hashim told ABS-CBN News that information about Faiq’s allergy to peanuts had already been disclosed to the organizers. Lim countered by saying that he will ‘look into’ any possible lapses from their end.

“I will look into that. We try to work hand in hand with their nutritionists and coaches,” Lim continued.

“As long as you let us know, whatever your needs are we will take care of. My main point is food safety… I want to make sure that they leave feeling Filipino hospitality through the food.”

Meanwhile, Brunei are back in action today, November 28, in the Men’s Football competition. The Southeast Asian side is facing heavyweights Thailand, with both teams looking to get back up after opening day defeats.