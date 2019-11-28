Philippines Weightlifting Association president calls for SEA Games 2019 events to be made free for general public

Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (formerly Philippine Weightlifting Association) President Monico Puentevella has called for the South East Asian Games 2019 events to be made free for the general public. In an appeal to the Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte, Puentevella claimed that the home side will benefit if fans are allowed to come in free to the stadiums.

He cited the example of the exciting 1-1 draw between the Azkals and Cambodia where only half of the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium was filled. Puentevella added that he is sure President Duterte will take this step to make SEA Games 2019 events free to public.

“After watching the exciting football match between our team drawing Cambodia with only half the stadium filled with cheering football Pinoy fanatics, I’m sure there were many more waiting outside who wanted to just experience the Games but couldn’t come in because they couldn’t afford the tickets,” said Puentevella as reported by Philstar.

“And since we are using billions of government funds anyway, why are we still commercializing the Games? Aren’t these billions enough? How can we avail of the home court advantage in this manner?

“Outside the Opening and Closing ceremonies and probably our national sport, basketball, it’s about time we free all the Games before the official opening. I’m sure the President will approve this for the sake of the sport-loving masses,” he said.