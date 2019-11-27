5 best athletes at show during SEA Games 2019

The Southeast Asian Games (SEA) 2019 are upon us, and if you’re wondering which of ASEAN’s many top athletes to keep a special eye on, look no further because we have you covered. Here are five of the very best competing in Philippines for the grand event.

#5 Aries Susanti, Indonesia (Climbing)

If you’re not too familiar with climbing and want a tutorial, just take a look at this feat from Aries Susanti Rahayu. The Indonesian broke the world record in speed climbing recently, clocking an incredible 6.995 seconds at the IFSC Xiamen World Cup 2019, and did it with an injured hand!

The “Spider-woman” was the first female to achieve this in less than seven seconds, and the SEA Games will provide another platform for her to show her climbing prowess.

#4 Felix Eumir Marcial, Philippines (Boxing)

When we think of Southeast Asian boxers, Manny Pacquiao comes to mind. While this boxer may not be anywhere near the achievements of Pacquiao, he does come with a reputation.

A silver medalist at the AIBA World Boxing Championships in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Felix Eumir Marcial is as tough as they come, and perhaps Philippines’ best bet to win gold in boxing. He is also defending his gold medal that he won in Malaysia at the previous SEA Games.

#3 Jonatan Christie, Indonesia (Badminton)

If you’re a badminton fan, chances are you have heard of Jonatan Christie and his exploits in the racquet sport. The SEA Games 2017 gold medalist is aiming for the top step once again this year, and he will be hard to stop.

The 22-year-old reached a career high ranking of world number four earlier this year, and won gold at the Asian Games in Jakarta last year. Beating him will be no easy task and chances are he could come out victorious once again when all is said and done.

#3 Shalin Zulkifli, Malaysia (Bowling)

Here is an interesting one. A veteran has a chance to further her incredible record at the SEA Games 2019 as Shalin Zulkifli participates this year with a very impressive CV.

She won International Bowler of the Year in 2002 and was also inducted into the sport’s Hall of Fame soon after owing to her contribution to the game. Zulkifli has 20 SEA Games golds to her name and if she wins three more, she breaks the all-time record of 22 SEA Games gold medals currently held by Nurul Huda Abdullah.

#2 Agus Prayogo, Indonesia (Running)

Agus Prayogo will be Indonesia’s hope in the sport of running at the SEA Games 2019 event owing to his glittering past. The 34-year-old is expected to run the 5,000m, 10,000m and full marathon events, and clearly looks ready and raring to go.

He was the fastest Indonesian runner at the Boboburdur half Marathon in early November and will be keen to win gold in the 10km category in particular.

#1 Joseph Schooling, Singapore (Swimming)

And finally, entering the SEA Games 2019 field as Singapore’s swimming hope is Joseph Schooling, who knows a thing or two about being in the limelight.

A globally recognised athlete, Schooling has won a gold medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016, and won two individual golds at the Asian Games last year. If you want a new Michael Phelps – he’s your guy!

(With inputs from South China Morning Post).