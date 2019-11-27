How SEA Games 2019 medals look

The Southeast Asian Games (SEA) 2019 will feature some of ASEAN’s best athletes battling it out for the top prize, and the Philippines already have the winner’s spoils ready.

The design of the gold, silver and bronze medals to be handed out to the respective winners of competitions at the event has been unveiled, and they look beautiful to say the least.

Check the inspiration behind the designs and features of the 2019 SEA Games medals designed by Filipino metal artist-sculptor Daniel dela Cruz.#GalingNgPinoy #GoodNewsPilipinas @psc_gov @SEAGamesPh2019 https://t.co/6sB2wnuyyY — GoodNewsPilipinas.com (@GoodNewsPinas_) November 23, 2019

The medals have been designed by Filipino artist-sculptor Daniel dela Cruz, and he has tried to incorporate a bit of Philippines in all the medals’ designs.

“The imagery used in the design is part of being Filipino. I think no matter where you look at it, the identity of the Filipino still comes out in the design,” he said in an interview with ANC.

“Our common thing with our (Southeast Asian) neighbors is that we’re surrounded by seas and our first contact with each other is through trade and the sea,” he added.

Dela Cruz highlighted the detailing in the design and the time and effort it took to get it right.

“It’s very detailed, with the use of high technology. And it also has substantial weight,” he remarked.

“It’s a very nice representation of the Filipinos. Sampaguitas are small, simple and humble-looking, yet it last a couple of days. And I think it’s very much an example of the simplicity and resilience of the Filipinos.”