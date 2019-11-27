Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte furious over poor SEA Games 2019 organisation

After much ado, it appears that Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has finally reacted to the troubles faced by athletes at the Southeast Asian Games (SEA) 2019 that are being held in the Philippines this year.

The spokesperson for the President, Salvador Panelo has issued a statement regarding the concerns surrounding planning and organisation of SEA Games 2019, owing to a number of problems being faced by the athletes.

“Of course the president doesn’t like that,” Panelo said per CNN.

“All those failures shouldn’t have happened; it could’ve been remedied easily, that is why the president is angry.”

Among the countries that raised concerns over the poor planning and organisation at the grand event were Timor Leste, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam to name a few.

Panelo also added that organisers should not slack off, and a lot of the issues being faced by the athletes are because of the organisers not taking enough care in doing their job properly.

Most of the issues so far have been logistical in nature, with delays in airport pickups of athletes as well as hotels not being made ready in time, delaying training of the respective ASEAN teams and conditions for living not being good enough for the athletes.