Philippines Senate President claims host nation is ‘not supposed to feed’ visiting players as SEA Games 2019 come under scanner – Report

Senate President Vicente Sotto III has claimed that host nations win more medals because they are ‘not supposed to feed’ visiting players as South East Asian Games 2019 comes under scanner. The SEA Games 2019 are being hosted by Philippines and there have been multiple reports of mismanagement from all quarters.

Sotto, who has represented Philippines in Ten Pin Bowling previously, said that they have been ‘too hospitable’ and stated that he and other players were often ‘left by the host country to fend’ for themselves. He went on to add that the host nations even made the visiting players uncomfortable to make sure they end up losing.

Sotto further added that it’s because they are not supposed to feed the visiting players that the hosts end up winning more medals.

“We are too hospitable! In the SEA/Asian games I’ve participated in, we were left by the host country to fend for ourselves. If possible, they even make us uncomfortable to make sure we lose to them,” Sotto said on Wednesday as reported by Rappler.

“Why do you think the host country always wins? The host country is not supposed to feed them etc etc etc. We spent for our meals and other expenses even lodging.

“There are times when we should stop bickering about petty things!”

Image Courtesy: Rappler