Cambodia footballers suffer injuries after playing on poor artificial turf during SEA Games 2019 – Report

The Sout East Asian Games’ football leg is now in full flow and most of the teams have played their first round of matches. Cambodia’s men’s football team is also one of those as they started their SEA Games 2019 campaign with a 1-1 draw against host Philippines. However, as revealed by Football Federation of Cambodia, quite a few of their players suffered injuries, seemingly because of the artificial turf at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

Cambodia have been placed in Group A alongside the Azkals, Malaysia, Myanmar and Timor-Leste. Their first encounter of the SEA Games campaign, against Philippines, was an interesting encounter as the hosts scored an equaliser late into the injury time to salvage a point from the match.

Cambodia, who ended up dropping two points ultimately, were also poorly affected by multiple injuries to their players. They are set to face Timor-Leste in their second group stage match of the South East Asian Games on 27th November and would hope that these injuries don’t affect their campaign as a whole.

They play Myanmar and Malaysia on 2nd and 4th December respectively to complete their group stage at the SEA Games. The semi-finals have been scheduled for 7th December while the Bronze & Gold medal matches will be played on 10th December.