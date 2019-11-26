SEA Games 2019: Injured worker forced to work 24 hours to meet deadline – reports

According to reports, the construction worker who was injured during work at the SEA Games 2019 on Tuesday, was forced to work nearly 24 hours on a single stretch to meet deadlines.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported by One News PH that a construction worker named Richard Delos Santos feel from a scaffolding at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, and was immediately taken to the Manila Hospital by his colleagues.

The 46-year-old, who is a resident of Manila, reportedly sustained leg injuries from the accident, said the Philippines news agency.

Meanwhile, GMA News claims that Richard Delos Santos suffered from a few injuries on his head as well, according to his doctor at the Manila Hospital.

“The place was slippery. Somewhat foggy too, and I slipped. I did not even notice what I was doing in the middle,” Santos was quoted as saying.

He also added that he, along with 25 other fellow construction workers volunteered to help complete the venue.

“The engineer said it had to be finished by four o’clock in the afternoon and we finished at three o’clock,” he recalled.

“‘A guest is coming, hurry.’ That’s what our boss said to the engineer who was leading us.”

Quotes via GMA News.