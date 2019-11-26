SEA Games 2019: Photos show ‘world class’ kitchens in Athletes’ village after early criticism

After the early criticism regarding the food served at the SEA Games 2019, photos of the new “world-class” kitchens in the SEA Games Athletes’ Village has emerged online.

Poch Jarolan, a Filipino chef who is a part of the culinary team at the Athletes’ Village, posted the photos of the new kitchens on his Facebook account on Tuesday.

Check out the posts right here:

The Halal kitchen in the Athletes Village.When you are brought to that level to prepare food and feed world class… Posted by Poch Jorolan on Monday, 25 November 2019

I know you guys are also concerned about the work force and the food that they eat. Here is the work force snack this… Posted by Poch Jorolan on Tuesday, 26 November 2019

Our boulangerie team makes freshly baked bread for athletes daily. #wewinasone #seagames2019 #athletesvillage #culinaryapampanga Posted by Poch Jorolan on Monday, 25 November 2019

“[This is] the Halal kitchen in the Athletes’ Village,” Jorolan wrote, before adding:

“When you are brought to that level to prepare food and feed world-class athletes, the facilities and standards also have to be at par.”

“I know you guys are also concerned about the workforce and the food that they eat. Here is the workforce snack this afternoon in the Main Control Hub (media centre) of the 2019 SEA Games – [we have] pizza, egg sandwich on wheat bread, sotanghon and lemon cucumber juice.”

“Our boulangerie team makes freshly baked bread for athletes daily,” he further added, in another post.

According to the Manila Bulletin, Bruce Lim, another chef who had been brought in by the organisers of the SEA Games 2019, shared in a recent interview that the dishes they would be serving are “Halal-certified”.

“This is for the benefit of the Muslim athletes, whose diet is restricted by their Islamic religion. I have made sure that the team takes steps to guarantee everything is Halal,” he assured.