10 youngest footballers in SEA Games 2019 revealed

15-year-old Laos football star Anantaza Siphongphan has been announced as the youngest footballer to participate in the ongoing SEA Games 2019. Along with Siphongphan, two other Laos stars have also been named in the list of the ten youngest footballers taking part in the Games which is being hosted by the Philippines.

The following list shows the ten youngest footballers in the SEA Games 2019, in descending order of their ages:

10. Pocholo Bugas (The Philippines, aged 17)

9. Luqman Hakim (Malaysia, aged 17)

8. Harith Haikal Afkar (Malaysia, aged 17)

7. Suphanat Mueanta (Thailand, aged 17)

6. Umar Hakeem Suhar (Malaysia, aged 17)

5. Sieng Chanthea (Cambodia, aged 17)

4. Hakeme Yazid Said (Brunei Darussalam, aged 16)

3. Alounnay Lounlasy (Laos, aged 16)

2. Solasak Thilavong (Laos, aged 16)

1. Anantaza Siphongphan (Laos, aged 15)

The SEA Games 2019 Men’s football tournament began on 25th November. The various countries taking part in the tournament – namely, Cambodia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Vietnam, Indonesia, Laos, Singapore, Thailand and Brunei Darussalam – have been divided into two groups – Group A and Group B.

Group A consists of five teams including host Philippines – the other teams in the group are Cambodia, Malaysia, Myanmar and Timor-Leste. Group B consists of the remaining six teams – Vietnam, Indonesia, Laos, Singapore, Thailand and Brunei Darussalam.

As of right now, every team in Group A except Timor-Leste have one point each from one match. Vietnam and Indonesia lead Group B with 3 points each from one match, while the other teams in the same group are yet to open their accounts.