SEA Games 2019 organisers set up new press centre in Rizal Memorial Stadium following criticism

Following some scathing criticism about an unfinished and poorly-constructed press conference room at the SEA Games 2019, the organisers have reportedly set up a new press centre at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

According to a report released by Spin.ph, a few of the logistical issues related to the SEA Games 2019 football tournament – one of those issues being an unfinished press conference room – are at least starting to get sorted out at the moment.

The Philippines-based news agency further adds that organizers found an alternative working area for foreign and local media representatives, at the refurbished Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Besides the new press room, the Philippine Football Federation (PFF), Philippine Sports Commission, and local football club Ceres-Negros FC have also provided various kinds of help to the organisers for the smooth conduct of the SEA Games 2019.

Earlier on Monday, while speaking about the problems at the SEA Games 2019, Philippines Senator Bong Go responded to the complaints regarding food, accommodation and logistical facilities at the games, and also explained that the organisers of the event will be made “answerable” for the “apparent inefficiencies” caused by them towards various teams.

“Let me remind everyone that you [the organisers of the SEA Games] will be answerable to the President and most especially to the Filipino people,” he said in a press conference.