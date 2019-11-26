Philippines private school offers artificial pitch as practice venue for SEA Games 2019, confirms PFF president

A few hours after Ceres Negros FC promised help to the organisers of the SEA Games 2019, Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president Mariano “Nonong” Araneta announced that Southridge School, a private school in the Philippines has offered its artificial pitch as one of the practice venues for the tournament.

“We have been augmenting what is necessary,” Araneta said, before adding:

“There are well-meaning individuals and companies that are willing to help us to make this SEA Games successful. We’re there not to criticize, but to help.”

Araneta also clarified that the PFF’s role is limited to the technical side of the tournament, which includes the conduct of the actual competition, while the Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) is in charge of the organization of the games, ranging from accommodation to transportation.

He further added that the federation has also released funds to the women’s team, which had complained about the quantity and the quality of food in their hotel. “Even the parents of some of the players are helping out in making sure that we get enough food for the women’s team,” he said.

“We want to move on and focus on the competition,” Araneta added, before concluding:

“Right now, we just have to help each other and also support our athletes.”

Quotes via Inquirer.net.