Two days after Singapore complaint, SEA Games 2019 hotel serves halal food options

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that the Singapore contingent complained about the limited availability of halal food options at the SEA Games 2019 – but the situation has changed just a day later, as a hotel has now started serving halal and international options on their buffet lunch menu.

The change was first brought to light by a Facebook post made by Jacqueline Marzan Tolentino, a Philippines resident. In her post, she claimed that the buffet lunch for SEA Games athletes at the Century Hotel, have international and halal options in their menu.

Check out her post right below:

Earlier, according to a report on Inquirer.net, Singapore Chef De Mission Juliana Seow wrote a letter to Ramon Suzara, Chief Operating Officer of PHISGOC, saying that Singapore’s delegation at the SEA Games has been dealing with “numerous issues” ranging from accreditation to insufficient halal food for its athletes, and a few transportation problems as well.

“We urgently seek your urgent and immediate attention to address the situations we are facing,” Seow wrote, before adding:

“We had tried our best to be patient and understanding. As much as we had tried to resolve the situations ourselves as well as with our sports and you, these situations cannot continue any further as our athletes are badly affected and are not able to prepare for the games effectively.”

The above-mentioned change made by the hotel seems to indicate that the letter has perhaps made an impact with the SEA Games 2019 organisers.