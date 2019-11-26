Vietnam women’s team coaches go food shopping for team due to poor SEA Games 2019 nutrition – Reports

The controversies surrounding the South East Asian Games 2019, which are being hosted by the Philippines, don’t seem to come to an end. Several reports of mismanagement and gross negligence have led to a lot of criticism of the SEA Games 2019 organisers.

Another story has now surfaced, this time surrounding the Vietnam women’s football team. Their head coach Mai Duc Chung, along with his coaching staff members visited the supermarket to buy food products to make up for the poor SEA Games 2019 nutrition, as per reports from Zing.

The Vietnam women’s football team is stationed in Silang City in Philippines as the report states and have a supermarket 300 metres from their hotel.

Vietnam have been placed in Group B of women’s football at SEA Games 2019 and open their campaign against Thailand on 26th November. Indonesia are the third team in the group and the Golden Dragons will face them next in the first stage of the competition. The Indonesia vs Thailand encounter is scheduled for 29th November.

The semi-finals have been scheduled for 5th December while the Bronze & Gold medal matches will be played on 8th of the month. Vietnam would hope that this inconvenience doesn’t affect their preparation for the tournament.