SEA Games 2019: Medal Tally and Standings

The 2019 SEA Games are here. Over the next two weeks, ASEAN’s best will compete in over fifty sports, hoping to bag a medal for their country in the process. The nation with the highest count of gold medals will reign supreme at the end. Here is a medal tally and standings table to help keep check of their progress.

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Brunei 0 0 0 0 Cambodia 0 0 0 0 Indonesia 0 0 0 0 Laos 0 0 0 0 Malaysia 0 0 0 0 Myanmar 0 0 0 0 Philippines 0 0 0 0 Singapore 0 0 0 0 Thailand 0 0 0 0 Timor-Leste 0 0 0 0 Vietnam 0 0 0 0

The 2019 SEA Games are here! While the opening ceremony takes place on November 30, the games have already begun. The football tournament for both men’s and women’s team is underway while some of the other events have started.

Over the course of the next fifteen days, nearly ten thousand athletes from Southeast Asia will take part in fifty-six sports. A total of five hundred and thirty-events will take place at the same time, which means that the same number of medals will be handed out. The nation with the most gold medals on December 11 will effectively ‘win’ the 2019 SEA Games.

The 2019 edition of the games sees the return of some popular sports, such as Football and Badminton. However, for the first time ever, E-Sports will also be included in the roster, with games like DOTA 2 and Tekken 7 contested.