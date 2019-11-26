Video of unfinished press conference room at SEA Games 2019 venue emerges online

On Tuesday, the video of a seemingly unfinished press conference room at the Rizal Memorial Stadium emerged online, casting yet another black mark on the organisers of the SEA Games 2019.

Take a look at the press conference room in the Rizal Memorial Stadium, in the video shared by GMA News reporter Dano Tingcungco right below:

The football press conference area here at the Rizal Stadium for #SEAGames 2019 @gmanews pic.twitter.com/ITt7g5LH1j — Dano Tingcungco (@danotingcungco) November 25, 2019

In case you did not know, the Rizal Memorial Stadium hosts the Men’s football tournament and is also the venue for a few of the women’s football matches.

Earlier, the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) released photos of the venue and the claimed that it was “newly renovated”, but a lot of complaints regarding the venue have already been reported from various quarters.

For instance, the video of a hilariously-planned women’s comfort room at the same stadium went viral yesterday, after it showed that the same cubicle consisted of two toilets.

While speaking about the problems at the SEA Games 2019, it also needs to be mentioned that Philippines Senator Bong Go has responded to the complaints regarding food, accommodation and logistical facilities at the games, and also explained that the organisers of the event will be made “answerable” for the “apparent inefficiencies” caused by them towards various teams.

“Let me remind everyone that you [the organisers of the SEA Games] will be answerable to the President and most especially to the Filipino people,” he said, in a press conference on Monday.