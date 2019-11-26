SEA Games 2019 cauldron designer’s family facing multiple cases of fraud – Reports

The South East Asian (SEA) Games 2019 have not been short on controversies, even four days before the opening ceremony. There have been multiple reports fo mismanagement from the organisers – problems which they hope to fix before the games are in full flow following the opening ceremony on 30th November.

Though the problems of cramped buses and mix up in hotels now seem to be solved as Vallacar Transit and Ceres Negros FC owner Leo Rey Yanson helped the Philippine Football Federation with as many as 17 new buses for all the participant football teams, another controversy seems to have hit the SEA Games 2019.

According to reports in Rappler, the family of the reported designer of the SEA Games Cauldron, late Bobby Manosa, is facing multiple cases of fraud. The Manosa siblings – Francisco “Dino” Manosa Jr, Denise Manosa, Angela Milagros Manosa, Miguel Angelo Manosa and Isabel Manosa Tanjutco are facing charges of fraud of as much as P253.4 million.

The report goes on to add that nine cases have been filed against them if not more, all between March 2018 and 30th July 2019. Moreover, these numbers do not include the money they owe to rich families, government agencies and a bank. In total, they owe an amount of P372.9 million as of August 2019, the report claims.