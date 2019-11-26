Ceres Negros owner helps provide 17 new buses for SEA Games 2019 football teams – Report

The South East Asian Games 2019 has been affected by multiple reports of mismanagement. Myanmar U22 football team were reportedly not happy with the condition of buses provided to them and Timor Leste were stranded at the airport and then taken to the wrong hotel altogether, after which the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) apologised to those affected by the mismanagement.

Reports have now emerged that new and more comfortable buses have now been made available for all the 17 football teams participating in the SEA Games 2019. According to Cedelf P. Tupas, who works for Philippine Daily Inquirer, Vallacar Transit and Ceres Negros FC owner Leo Rey Yanson have helped the Philippine Football Federation with the buses.

NOW FOR SOME GOOD NEWS! Newer, more comfortable buses made available for 17 football teams participating in the Southeast Asian Games courtesy of Vallacar Transit and @CeresNegrosFC owner Leo Rey Yanson who is helping out in coordination with the Philippine Football Federation. pic.twitter.com/KHbP1C32sM — Cedelf P. Tupas (@cedelfptINQ) November 26, 2019

By the way, Ceres had to secure permit from LTFRB first to help out starting Tuesday. Upon request of PFF, the company already lent 2 buses Saturday night to pick up the Indonesian national team from the airport. — Cedelf P. Tupas (@cedelfptINQ) November 26, 2019

With the opening ceremony scheduled for 30th November, the organisers will hope that this is the first of many good news coming their way.