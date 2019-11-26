SEA Games 2019 volunteer shares personal experience of mismanagement before quitting

The South East Asian Games 2019 have been clouded by a series of mismanagement issues and as we build up to the opening ceremony on 30th December, more reports of neglect and mismanagement are coming out from Manila. After various football sides highlighted how they have not been provided with the best of facilities, an SEA Games 2019 volunteer has come out with a similar story as well.

The volunteer, named Wilson Gaspi, took to Facebook to reveal how poorly managed everything was. As the volunteer highlighted, no senior officials were present at the venue at the time he was asked to report and it was only after over two hours when he was able to contact his co-ordinator.

He even claimed that the volunteers were not provided with IDs themselves and had to work until 4 PM without being provided with lunch and drinking water. Gaspi further added that he ultimately decided to quit after experiencing the poor mismanagement of the organisers first hand.

“The lack of planning and process just shows how unready we are in hosting such grand event,” he wrote in the Facebook post. With the opening ceremony only four days away, the organisers have quite a task on their hands.