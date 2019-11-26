SEA Games 2019: Construction worker falls from scaffolding at Rizal Memorial Stadium, sustains leg injury – reports

The South East Asian Games 2019 continue to be clouded by a smoke of controversies as after multiple reports of mismanagement, another incident has come to the fore. According to reports from Philippines, a construction worker was rushed to the hospital after falling from a scaffolding at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on Monday.

As per reports in One News PH, a 46-year-old construction worker named Richard delos Santos feel from a scaffolding at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Monday morning and was rushed to the hospital, Manila Police District has confirmed. The worker was immediately taken to the Manila Hospital by his colleagues.

The 46-year-old, who is a resident of Manila, sustained leg injuries from the accident.

JUST IN | 46-anyos na construction worker, nagtamo ng leg injury matapos mahulog habang nagtatanggal ng scaffolding sa ginagawang Rizal Memorial Stadium kahapon, ayon sa Manila Police District. @News5AKSYON @onenewsph — JC Cosico (@JCCosico) November 25, 2019

Kinilala siyang si Richard delos Santos, residente ng Tondo, Maynila. Agad siyang isinugod ng kanyang mga katrabaho sa Ospital ng Maynila pagkatapos ng insidente. @News5AKSYON @onenewsph — JC Cosico (@JCCosico) November 26, 2019

Reports had emerged that construction work at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila was underway hours before the start of the Men’s Football tournament.

Image Courtesy: CNN Philippines