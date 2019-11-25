Hilarious video of two toilets in one cubicle from athletes village goes viral during SEA Games 2019

The organisers of the SEA Games 2019 are likely to be in more trouble soon, as the video of a poorly-planned women’s toilet at the Rizal Memorial Stadium has emerged online. In the video, a single cubicle can be seen housing two toilets, with no barrier in between both of them.

LOOK: Newly renovated women's comfort room at the Rizal Stadium have two toilets in one cubicle pic.twitter.com/XjqWgPvYhw — Angel Movido (@angelmovido) November 25, 2019

Fans have also responded to the video in equal jest, and some of the sarcastic comments added by Twitter users beneath the video are top-notch.

“Wow, I thought this is a sharing toilet (men and women). So empowering,” said @EldoCR while @rogelyn_lopez quipped, “Sharing is caring.”

Another user pointed out that the toilets may actually be of “Olympic standard”, with evidence which points to the fact that the Olympic Games in Russia in 2020 might allegedly feature the same kind of toilets:

While speaking about the other issues at the SEA Games 2019, it needs to be mentioned that Philippines Senator Bong Go has responded to the complaints regarding food, accommodation and logistical facilities at the games, and also explained that the organisers of the event will be made “answerable” for the “apparent inefficiencies” caused by them towards various teams.

“Let me remind everyone that you [the organisers of the SEA Games] will be answerable to the President and most especially to the Filipino people,” he said.