SEA Games 2019 organisers will be ‘answerable’ for inefficiencies, says Philippines Senator

During a press conference on Monday, Philippines Senator Bong Go responded to the complaints regarding food, accommodation and logistical facilities at SEA Games 2019, and explained that the organisers of the event will be made “answerable” for the “apparent inefficiencies” caused by them towards various teams.

“Earlier, they [the organisers] has said that the preparations, the venues, and everything else that will be used for the SEA Games were almost ready and complete. As of October 30, 2019, PHISGOC stated that preparations are 90% complete. If so, how come these [issues] have happened?” he asked, before adding:

“Let me remind everyone that you [the organisers of the SEA Games] will be answerable to the President and most especially to the Filipino people.”

Over the past couple of days, several teams including the football teams from Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand, and Timor-Leste revealed that they faced food, accommodation and logistical issues since they arrived in Manila, the capital city of Philippines. Some of the teams had to wait for hours at the airport before they were picked up, only to be brought to the wrong hotel. Others had to sleep for hours on hotel floors waiting for rooms to become available – and the Thailand football team even had to cancel practice sessions either because the venue was not ready or too far from their hotel.

Even the hosts were not spared – as the Philippine Women’s football team had to wait hours to be checked into their hotel rooms, and the players were still forced to share whatever was available with three to four of their teammates.

With inputs from Rappler.