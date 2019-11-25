Singapore contingent complain about limited food availability, officials had to starve in SEA Games 2019 – report

It has only been two days since the Timor-Leste football team first reported a problem about the organisers at the SEA Games 2019 – but since then, various teams like Cambodia, Myanmar and Thailand have also raised issues with food, accommodation and logistics at the ASEAN event hosted by the Philippines.

The latest team to enter this list is the Singapore contingent, who reportedly complained about limited food availability and more logistical issues on Monday.

According to a report on Inquirer.net, Singapore Chef De Mission Juliana Seow wrote a letter to Ramon Suzara, Chief Operating Officer of PHISGOC, saying that Singapore’s delegation at the SEA Games has been dealing with “numerous issues” ranging from accreditation to insufficient halal food for its athletes, and a few transportation problems as well.

“We urgently seek your urgent and immediate attention to address the situations we are facing. We had tried our best to be patient and understanding. As much as we had tried to resolve the situations ourselves as well as with our sports and you, these situations cannot continue any further as our athletes are badly affected and are not able to prepare for the games effectively,” Seow wrote.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s netball team and floorball team claimed that they had to order food outside the hotel just to have a full meal.

“They had to order outside food to complete their meal and as you may already know, nutrition is a very important part of the preparation and our athletes are starving,” a source was quoted as saying, by Inquirer.net.

The letter written by Seow also claims that the food is only a part of their problems at the SEA Games.

“The Accreditation Centre at the airports were also not ready. We had to send our staff in our own vehicles to Football, Floorball and Netball hotels and bring their accreditation to World Trade Centre to validate and bring them back to the teams yesterday,” she wrote, before concluding:

“Netball competition starts today. We cannot accept this level of service and we have not gotten our vehicles in Manila. We had really tried to do this by ourselves and as more teams come, we really cannot be doing everything by ourselves.”