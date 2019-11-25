WATCH: Malaysia come from behind to level the match after Myanmar had taken shock lead in SEA Games 2019 opener

On Monday, Malaysia took on Myanmar in the opening match of the SEA Games 2019 Men’s football tournament – and in the 13th minute, Myanmar’s Soe Moe Kyaw stunned Malaysia with a goal in the 13th minute itself, only for the 2017 tournament finalists to equalize just eleven minutes later.

Watch Soe Moe Kyaw’s goal in the video shared right below:

GOAL! 13' Soe Moe Kyaw vs Malaysia

— Stadium Astro (@stadiumastro) November 25, 2019

And the following video shows Malaysia’s equalizer, scored by Hadi Fayyadh in the 24th minute:

GOAL! 24' Hadi Fayyadh vs Myanmar [ 1-1 ] — Stadium Astro (@stadiumastro) November 25, 2019

As mentioned earlier, it was in the 13th minute of the match that Myanmar took the lead against Malaysia, thanks to a corner kick from Hlaing Bo Bo.

The Yadanarbon F.C. midfielder floated his corner kick right on to the centre of Harimau Malaya’s penalty box and Soe Moe Kyaw only had to tap the ball in, which he did perfectly.

The unexpected goal seemed to have awakened the Malaysian stars, as they looked more effective on the counter-attack since then. In the 24th minute, their efforts were rewarded, as Akhyar Rashid intercepted a back-pass from Myanmar’s Aung Naing Win, before he got inside their box and crossed it to Hadi Fayyadh.

Fayyadh then converted his shot at the near post to get the score on level terms once again.