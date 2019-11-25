SEA Games 2019 – Malaysia vs Myanmar Lineups, Starting XI announced

On Monday, Malaysia Under-22s face Myanmar U-22s in the inaugural match of the Men’s football tournament at the SEA Games 2019. The match will be held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, the Philippines.

Prior to the match, both teams shared their lineups and starting XI. The Malaysia lineup is as follows:

And you can check out the Myanmar lineup right below:



In case you did not know, Malaysia had reached the final of the Men’s football tournament at the SEA Games 2017 which were hosted by them. However, in the final, they lost out to Thailand who took home the gold medal.

Myanmar, meanwhile, also made it through to the knockout stages, but were also beaten by eventual winners Thailand in the semi-finals’ stage.

This year, in the SEA Games being hosted by the Philippines, 11 ASEAN nations will lock horns against each other to claim the winners’ medals. The competing nations have been split into two groups – Group A comprises of hosts Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor-Leste, while Group B features Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore and Brunei Darussalam.

Top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals which have been scheduled for December 7. The third-place play-off and final will be played on December 10. The Rizal Memorial Stadium, the Binan Football Stadium and the City of Imus Grandstand will host the matches in the tournament.

