Akira Nishino apologizes to Vietnam Coach Park Hang Seo during SEA Games 2019 Group B press conference

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying game between ASEAN heavyweights, Thailand and Vietnam captured the headlines for off-field antics, instead of the goal-less draw played out between both countries. The two have put behind the incident at the recent SEA Games press meet.

Thailand’s assistant Coach allegedly body-shamed Vietnam gaffer Park Hang SEO, which led to an eventual verbal and potential physical altercation between both parties. However, recently appointed Thailand Coach Akira Nishino apologised to the South Korean for Sasa Todic’s behaviour during the Group B South East Asian Games 2019 press conference.

During a press conference in Manila, the Japanese Coach said, “I want to apologize for my assistant’s actions at the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Park and I have a good relationship and know each other from before. I respect Park Hang-seo very much, he is a good manager.” (VN Express)

Nishino also confirmed that he reprimanded Todic for his actions, and immediately apologised to Park Hang SEO after the altercation. This is not the first time both parties have been involved in a verbal dispute, with Park receiving a yellow card during another draw played out by both teams on September 5.

According to reports, Sasa Todic will be a part of Thailand’s U-22 squad for the SEA Games 2019. However, the Serbian was not present for the press conference.

(Image credits: VN Express)