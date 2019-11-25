The 2019 SEA Games find themselves in hot water, following several criticisms regarding inadequate infrastructure and services. Football has been one of the key areas in this regard. And one report shows that things have fallen further behind than expected, with one venue still undergoing repair work, hours before the tournament kicks off.

According to Rappler.com, the repair work at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila is still underway, despite the Men’s Football tournament kicking off hours later. The work seems to be primarily concerned with the stadium facade, with the pitch inside still intact.

The tournament organization immense scrutiny recently with Thailand head coach Akira Nishino the latest to chime in with the criticisms. Nishino lamented the lack of proper infrastructure in his press meet before the competition kick-off, revealing that Thailand had to conduct their training on the streets.

The Men’s Football tournament at the 2019 SEA Games begins today, November 25, with three matches set to be played. Myanmar and Malaysia will kick things off via the early slot today. Hosts Philippines will face Cambodia later on, with both matches set to take place at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

Meanwhile, in Group B, Vietnam will begin their campaign against Brunei at the Binan Football Stadium in Binan.

(Image credits: Rappler)