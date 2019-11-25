SEA Games 2019 tournament organizers have come under immense scrutiny in the last few days with several inadequacies coming to the surface. Thailand Men’s football team head coach, Akira Nishino, has now joined in with the rest to criticize the organizers for lack of proper infrastructure.

Thailand head coach Akira Nishino has slammed SEA Games 2019 organizers for lack of proper infrastructure. The Japanese football coach revealed that his team had to train on the streets due to the distance between their hotel and the training pitch. Reports of ongoing repairs and issues with food have also marred competition before the opening ceremony.

“I would want the players to have a good environment and good perfect meal. I’m wishing the organisers can provide [that] for our team players,” Nishino said. (via Bangkok Post)

“As of yesterday [Saturday], it’s not only us. Timor Leste too. It takes two hours [from the hotel to the training field]. It’s not realistic, we could not make it by the time, so we had to manage to make training in the streets last night.”

Thailand are one of the six teams drawn in Group B of the Men’s Football Tournament in the 2019 SEA Games. The War Elephants have been put alongside Indonesia, Laos, Brunei, Singapore, and Vietnam and will play their first match on November 25, 2019 against Tim Garuda.