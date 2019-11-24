Philippines women’s football star complains about poor hotel facilities at SEA Games 2019

After Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor-Leste Men’s football teams complained about the poor facilities at the SEA Games 2019, it seems that not even the hosts are spared of neglect by the organisers – as Hali Long, a Philippines women’s football star, has also confirmed that her team faced some bitter experiences.

Check out her Facebook post right here:

Arrived to our SEAG hotel at 11:30 am. Rooms weren’t ready yet, so we ate lunch while they fixed our rooms. Instead of 2… Posted by Hali Long on Saturday, November 23, 2019

According to Long, the Philippines women’s football team arrived at the hotel before noon but the rooms were not ready yet. They were also forced to relocate to a function room, where they waited so as to give way to other arriving teams.

“We arrived at our SEA Games hotel at 11:30 am [local time]. Rooms weren’t ready yet, so we ate lunch while they fixed our rooms. Instead of 2 per room, we have adjusted to 4-5 per room,” she wrote.

“It’s now 2:15 pm and the rooms aren’t ready. They moved us to a function room, so we wouldn’t crowd the lobby for other arriving teams.”

“Sad that we’re the host team and this is how we’re being treated. I can’t imagine how other countries must feel.”

Earlier today, various ASEAN football teams confirmed that they have faced transport, food and accommodation issues since arriving at the Philippines for the SEA Games 2019.

The football coaches and managers from Timor-Leste, Cambodia, Myanmar and Thailand shared their experiences in a press conference on Sunday, while managers from the national football teams of Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Brunei Darussalam and Singapore were also present.