ASEAN football teams complain about transport, accommodation and food issues at 2019 SEA Games

Following initial reports that the likes of Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor-Leste football teams were subject to neglect by the Philippines 2019 SEA Games organisers, various ASEAN football teams have confirmed that they have indeed faced transport, food and accommodation issues since arriving in the country.

According to ABS CBN News, the football coaches and managers from Timor-Leste, Cambodia, Myanmar and Thailand shared their experiences in a press conference on Sunday.

Football team coaches from Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Brunei Darussalam and Singapore also present pic.twitter.com/mdAqD7PYan — Angel Movido (@angelmovido) November 24, 2019

Cambodia football coach Felix Dalmas said that their transport from the airport to their hotel was delayed, and they were not informed beforehand. According to him, the organisers also failed to give a valid reason for the delay.

“We waited for 8 to 9 hours to get to our hotel,” he said.

He further added that while the situation “wasn’t ideal,” the members of the team “adjusted.”

“But things happen, we adjust, we evolve, that’s one of the qualities of our team as well. The guys just took it with the best spirit,” he said.

Meanwhile, Timor-Leste football coach Fabiano Flora slammed the SEA Games organizers as he said that he hopes the same incident will not happen again.

“I think all nations deserve respect. But now, it’s finished, we just focus on the SEA Games,” he said.

Akira Nishino, the manager of the Thailand football team, confirmed that they had issues with the food that was served to the team.

“I would want the players to have a good environment and good perfect meal. I’m wishing the organizer can provide for our team players,” he said via his personal assistant and English translator.

“As of yesterday (Saturday), it’s not only us. Timor Leste too. It takes 2 hours [to travel between their hotel and the training field]. It’s not realistic, we cannot make it by the time, so we have to manage to make training in the streets last night,” he further added.

Meanwhile, Myanmar football coach Velizar Popov said that his team is trying hard to remain focused on their goal for the SEA games.

“If we start with excuses on the first day, we will find excuses always, so we are here. For me that (issue) is not the most important,” he said.

ABS CBN News further reports that managers from the national football teams of Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Brunei Darussalam and Singapore were also present at the press conference.