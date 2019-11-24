PH women’s football team also falls victim to SEA Games’ logistical issues

The ongoing downward spiral of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games has victimized most of the competing football teams, now including the host country’s own contingent.

The Philippine national women’s football team expressed frustration over logistical problems days before the highly-anticipated regional meet.

Hali Long, member of the national omen’s football team, posted on Facebook the team’s situation in their supposed accomodation.

According to Long, the team arrived at the hotel before noon but the rooms weren’t ready. They were also forced to relocate to a function room while they waited to give way to other arriving teams.

“Sad that we’re the host team and this is how we’re being treated. I can’t imagine how other countries must feel,” Long said in her Facebook post.



This comes after reports of other teams also experiencing the same problem, most prominently the Timor-Leste contingent who waited for hours in the airport and was brought to the wrong hotel.

READ — Timor-Leste football team left stranded at airport, taken to wrong hotel by SEA Games 2019 organisers – Report

The Thailand national men’s football team had to cancel one of their training sessions last Saturday due to logistical trouble, while the Myanmar contingent experienced transportation issues.

In addition, Cambodia also received attention after photos of the team sleeping on the floor while waiting for their rooms surfaced online.

READ — Cambodia and Thailand football teams complain about logistical issues at SEA Games 2019

The PHISGOC addressed the issues in a statement released earlier today.

(Photo from Facebook/Hali Long)