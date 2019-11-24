Cambodia and Thailand football teams complain about logistical issues at SEA Games 2019

One after another, the problems continue to pile up for the organisers of the Southeast Asian Games (SEA) 2019 to be held in Philippines in the coming week.

It started with players of the Timor Leste football team complaining about the excessive delay they faced at the airport after landing in the Philippines, and then being taken to the wrong hotel by the authorities.

This was compounded when the Myanmar national football team also raised issues concerning the cramped buses provided to them and facilities not being good enough.

Now, it seems like Thailand and Cambodia have also faced problems, with the former complaining about the training of the team having to be delayed due to logistical trouble.

Moreover, Cambodia have faced problems as well, with photos allegedly displaying the team’s players having to sleep on carpets because their hotel rooms were not ready for use.

The PHISGOC sent out a statement regarding the incidents, and you can read them here.