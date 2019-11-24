PHISGOC apologises to Myanmar, Timor Leste and Cambodia for poor SEA Games 2019 preparation

The Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) has sent out an official statement regarding the nation’s ill-preparedness for the Southeast Asian Games (SEA) 2019 set to start on 30 November.

Complaints came in from the Timor-Leste football team initially, and were followed by issues surrounding transportation, training and lodging for the likes of Myanmar, Cambodia and Thailand in a short space of time.

An official statement from PHISGOC acknowledged the mistakes and clarified how they are dealing with the issues mentioned above.

“We sincerely apologize to our athlete guests from Timor-Leste, Myanmar and Cambodia for the inconvenience caused to them by the confusion regarding their transportation and hotel arrangements,” the statement read.

“While PHISGOC strives to ensure proper coordination of the arrival details, airport welcome and transportation provisions of all international teams to their respective assigned hotels, we acknowledge our shortcomings in this particular incident and vow to do better.”

Reports suggested that players from the Cambodian football team had to sleep on carpets as their hotel rooms were not made ready by the organisers.

“As to the Cambodian football team, their change in arrival details was relayed late to the PHISGOC Games Services Department,” the statement said.

“The incident with the two teams remains a constant reminder for us as organizers to be more diligent. We owe it to our guests and our countrymen,” it further said.