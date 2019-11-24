Myanmar football team unhappy with cramped team buses provided by SEA Games 2019 organisers – Report

Ahead of the Southeast Asian Games (SEA) 2019, more trouble appears to have hit the organisers of the grand event in Philippines this year.

The Rappler is reporting that members of the Myanmar U-22 football team have now complained about their buses being cramped and not being comfortable enough for the travelling squad.

Moreover, the Myanmar team had to wait at the airport for a long period of time before travel arrangements were sorted out by the SEA Games 2019 organisers.

This comes just moments after news was released by FOX Sports Asia about the Timor-Leste squad being neglected by the organisers such that they were left stranded at the airport for hours on end.

This was followed by the Timori team being taken to the wrong hotel at the event amidst all the chaos surrounding the preparation for the grand event.

Now, the problems for the organisers seem to have been compounded with the Myanmar U-22 side complaining about the lack of facilities made available for their visit for SEA Games 2019.

The 30th SEA Games event is set to begin from 30 November 2019 from the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, so the authorities better pull their socks up before the tournament officially gets going.