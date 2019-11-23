Timor-Leste football team left stranded at airport, taken to wrong hotel by SEA Games 2019 organisers – Report

In what can be perceived as a highly disappointing piece of news as far as the Philippines 2019 SEA Games is concerned, it has been reported that the organisers of the highly-anticipated event neglected the Timor-Leste football team as they were left stranded at the airport for hours on end, before being taken to the wrong hotel.

Tne incident was first reported via the ASEAN Football News Facebook page, as they made the following post:

The page accuses the SEA Games organisers of neglecting the Timor-Leste football team post their arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, the capital city of Philippines.

Apparently the Timor-Leste team arrived in Manila at 5:00 am local time on Saturday, after which they were made to wait around three hours for their team bus.

It is to be understood that the team bus finally arrived at around 8:00 am local time, after which the Timor-Leste players and support staff were taken to the wrong hotel.

According to a Twitter user, this is not the first time that the Philippines’ organisers had given visiting sports teams a tough time. Take a look at the Twitter thread below:

As per the above Twitter thread, the Thai National team had been forced to cancel their training session for Saturday, as the training field is situated at least two hours away from their place of accommodation.

And previously, the Myanmar national team was made to travel in a crowded bus due to the apparent lack of transport facilities.