SEA Games 2019: Ranking the most successful countries in Football since the start

The 2019 SEA Games are almost here! The football tournament will begin early from November 26 and will go on till December 10. All eleven nations will participate in the competition, playing in a group and knockout format. But which teams have historically been the most successful in the competition? We take a look.

Men’s tournament

Historically, Thailand have been the most successful footballing side in SEA Games history, winning twenty-five medals over the years. They also lead the charts in gold medals, winning sixteen, which is ten more than second-placed Malaysia.

The Philippines, surprisingly does not make the cut at all, although Laos features in the top seven with one bronze medal.

The 5 most successful teams in the SEA Games, Men’s competition are as follows-

1. Thailand (25 Medals; 16 Gold, 4 Silver, 5 Bronze)

2. Malaysia (19 Medals; 6 Gold, 6 Silver, 7 Bronze)

3. Myanmar (13 Medals; 5 Gold, 4 Silver, 4 Bronze)

4. Indonesia (10 Medals; 2 Gold, 4 Silver; 4 Bronze)

5. Vietnam (13 Medals; 1 Gold, 7 Silver; 5 Bronze)

Women’s tournament

The situation in the Women’s tournament is the same as Men’s, with Thailand leading the charts. However, they share the number of gold medals won with second-placed Vietnam but lead overall by two medals.

Myanmar feature at the third spot but have failed to win the gold so far in the competition. Malaysia and Singapore are joint fourth with one silver medal each to their name.

The 5 most successful teams in the SEA Games, Women’s competition are as follows-

1. Thailand (10 Medals; 5 Gold, 3 Silver, 2 Bronze)

2. Vietnam (8 Medals; 5 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze)

3. Myanmar (9 Medals; 0 Gold, 3 Silver, 6 Bronze)

=4. Malaysia (1 Medal; 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze)

=4. Singapore (1 Medal; 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze)