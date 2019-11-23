SEA Games 2019: Esports, Dota 2, full schedule, live stream, when and where to watch, squad, timing in PDF

The 2019 Southeast Asian Games are just around the corner. From November 30 till December 11, eleven nations will take part in this multi-sport event, in order to try and win as many medals as possible. Here’s how the schedule looks for Esports in the 2019 SEA Games.

The 2019 SEA Games will see Esports feature for the very first time in the competition history. The fast-growing sport makes it way into the roster with several medals on the line.

The main events will start mid-way through the competition on December 5. Qualifiers and knockouts will then take place every single day leading up to the penultimate day of the games on December 10, when the final medal – Tekken 7 – will be handed out.

Among the games this year, DOTA 2 remains the most popular. That particular discipline will be contested between December 7 and December 9. Hearthstone, Starcraft II, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Arena of Valor, and Tekken 7 are the games contested.

All the events will take place at the FilOil Flying V Centre.

Here is the full schedule, courtesy of Lowyat.net: