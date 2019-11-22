SEA Games 2019: Football full schedule, live stream, when and where to watch, squad, timing in PDF

The 2019 Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) – which will be the 30th edition of the biennial multi-sport event involving Southeast Asian nations, will be hosted by the Philippines from 30 November 2019 to 11 December 2019.

Needless to say, Football will be one of the games which will garner the most attention from fans, as most of the Southeast Asian hotshots – including Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and so on – will be participating in the tournament.

It has been understood that Football at the 2019 SEA Games is scheduled to be held between 25 November 2019 and 10 December 2019. The men’s tournament will be held from 25 November to 10 December, while the women’s tournament will begin on 26 November and end on 8 December.

Take a look at the schedule for both the Men’s Football Tournament and the Women’s Football Tournament, right here:

Football at the 2019 SEA Games – Men’s Tournament

25 November 2019

Group A

Malaysia v Myanmar, Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila (4:00 pm local time)

Philippines v Cambodia, Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila (8:00 pm local time)

Group B

Vietnam v Brunei, Imus Grandstand and Track Oval, Imus (4:00 pm local time)

26 November 2019

Group B

Thailand v Indonesia, Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila (4:00 pm local time)

Laos v Singapore, Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila (8:00 pm local time)

27 November 2019

Group A

Myanmar v Philippines, Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila (4:00 pm local time)

Cambodia v Timor-Leste, Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila (8:00 pm local time)

28 November 2019

Group B

Vietnam v Laos, Binan Football Stadium, Binan (4:00 pm local time)

Brunei v Thailand, Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila (4:00 pm local time)

Indonesia v Singapore, Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila (8:00 pm local time)

29 November 2019

Group A

Timor-Leste v Myanmar, Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila (4:00 pm local time)

Philippines v Malaysia, Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila (8:00 pm local time)

1 December 2019

Group B

Thailand v Singapore, Binan Football Stadium, Binan (4:00 pm local time)

Laos v Brunei, Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila (4:00 pm local time)

Vietnam v Indonesia, Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila (8:00 pm local time)

2 December 2019

Group A

Malaysia v Timor-Leste, Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila (8:00 pm local time)

Myanmar v Cambodia, Binan Football Stadium, Binan (8:00 pm local time)

3 December 2019

Group B

Indonesia v Brunei, Binan Football Stadium, Binan (8:00 pm local time)

Laos v Thailand, Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila (4:00 pm local time)

Singapore v Vietnam, Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila (8:00 pm local time)

4 December 2019

Group A

Cambodia v Malaysia, Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila (4:00 pm local time)

Timor-Leste v Philippines, Binan Football Stadium, Binan (4:00 pm local time)

5 December 2019

Group B

Brunei v Singapore, Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila (4:00 pm local time)

Indonesia v Laos, Imus Grandstand and Track Oval, Imus (4:00 pm local time)

Vietnam v Thailand, Binan Football Stadium, Binan (4:00 pm local time)

7 December 2019

Semi-finals 1, Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila (4:00 pm local time)

Semi-finals 2, Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila (8:00 pm local time)

10 December 2019

Bronze-medal match, Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila (4:00 pm local time)

Gold-medal match, Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila (8:00 pm local time)

Football at the 2019 SEA Games – Women’s Tournament

26 November 2019

Group A

Philippines v Myanmar, Binan Football Stadium, Binan (4:00 pm local time)

Group B

Vietnam v Thailand, Binan Football Stadium, Binan (8:00 pm local time)

29 November 2019

Group A

Malaysia v Philippines, Binan Football Stadium, Binan (4:00 pm local time)

Group B

Indonesia v Vietnam, Binan Football Stadium, Binan (8:00 pm local time)

2 December 2019

Group A

Myanmar v Malaysia, Binan Football Stadium, Binan (4:00 pm local time)

Group B

Thailand v Indonesia, Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila (4:00 pm local time)

5 December 2019

Semi-finals 1, Winner Group A v Runner-up Group B, Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila (8:00 pm local time)

Semi-finals 2, Winner Group B v Runner-up Group A, Binan Football Stadium, Binan (8:00 pm local time)

8 December 2019

Bronze-medal match, Semi-finals 1 Loser v Semi-finals 2 Loser, Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila (4:00 pm local time)

Gold-medal match, Semi-finals 1 Winner v Semi-finals 2 Winner, Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila (8:00 pm local time)