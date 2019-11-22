5 athletes who could win gold for Malaysia at SEA Games 2019

The 2019 SEA Games are just around the corner. Every two years, every single country from the region comes together to participate in this multi-sport event. This year, the nations will converge in the Philippines where athletes will participate in 56 different sports. We take a look at which 5 athletes from Malaysia have the best chance at winning a gold medal.

#5 Rafiq Ismail (Bowling)

Bowling is one sport which the SEA Games are familiar with, although the discipline itself has been included in only select editions of the competition. Nevertheless, for the third straight edition, bowling is set to make its return to the games’ roster and Malaysia’s Rafiq Ismail is a good shout for the gold medal.

The 22-year-old bowler has achieved much in his short career so far. He started by winning the 2016 Asian Bowling Championship Masters while also claiming the gold at the 2018 Men’s World Championships.

#4 Sara Yap (Taekwondo)

“This medal means a lot, especially in this discipline. Poomsae is an up-and-coming sport in Malaysia, so to win something is a great start,” Sara Yap told The Star when she won the bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia. She became the first medallist from her country in this particular discipline since 2002.

Sara comes into the 2019 edition of the SEA Games as one of the favourites to win a gold medal in her sport, Taekwondo. She did the same when the tournament was held in Kuala Lumpur two years ago.

#3 Farah Ann (Gymnastics)

Still just twenty-five years of age, Farah Ann Abdul Hadi can be considered a seasoned pro when it comes to Gymnastics in the SEA Games. The Selangor-born artistic gymnast has won nine medals over the years, including four gold, two silver, and three bronze.

Farah Ann’s first two SEA Games gold medals arrived in 2015 when she finished top of the podium in both floor exercise and team event. She then repeated the same feat two years later in Kuala Lumpur, helping Malaysia finish top of the medal tally with a whopping three hundred and twenty-three medals.

#2 Pandelela Rinong (Diving)

Among the most celebrated athletes in Southeast Asia, Pandelela Rinong is a firm-favourite for gold at the 2019 SEA Games. The 26-year-old Malaysian diver has stood at the top of the podium eight times since the 2007 games at Nakhon Ratchasima.

To add to it, Pandelela has two Commonwealth gold medals as well, which came during the New Delhi and the Gold Coast editions. She has secured a podium finish in the Olympics too, winning the bronze medal for 10 m platform in London while the silver medal for 10 m synchronized in Rio de Janeiro.

#1 Fauzi Kaman Shah (Sailing)

Among the most popular sports at the SEA Games, Sailing once again makes its return for the 2019 edition.

Fauzi Kaman Shah’s gold medal in this one is all but guaranteed, barring any late mishaps. The Sailor is on the top of his discipline and even walked away with the gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games, held in Indonesia. He also holds the record of being Malaysia’s youngster medal winner at the 2015 SEA Games, when he won the gold in the optimist event.

“I am really happy to have realised my dream of winning gold here,” Fauzi said after winning the Asian Games gold, aged just sixteen.